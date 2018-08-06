Transcript for Trump says North Korea summit about 'attitude'

looking forward to that. President trump's historic summit with Kim Jong-un. George is on his way there now. The summit almost here after weeks of questions about whether it would actually happen or not. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has the very latest on the last-minute preparations going on right now. Good morning, Vail. Reporter: It is actually happening, Amy. Good morning to you again. On again, off again, it is back on even though president trump says he still could walk away. President trump's most important meeting yet now just days away and he says he's prepared sort of. I think I'm very well prepared. I don't think I have to prepare very much. It's about attitude. It's about willingness to get things done. Reporter: Now his secretary of state playing cleanup. The president continues to follow every development closely and is getting daily briefings from his national security team. Reporter: As for how long the historic meeting between president trump and Kim Jong-un will last, it's supposed to be just one day. But president trump says wait and see. One, two, three, depending on what happens. Reporter: This art of the deal president is now already tempering expectations. Well, it's going to be much more than a photo-op. I think it's a process. I would love to say it could happen in one deal. Maybe they can. They have to denuke. If they don't denuclearize it won't be acceptable. Reporter: In the rose guard with Japan's prime minister by his side -- I believe we'll have a terrific success or modified success. Reporter: His hope one day normalizing relations with the hermit kingdom changing his tune about one of the most brutal dictators. Maximal pressure is in effect. We don't use the term anymore because we're going that a friendly negotiation. Reporter: Perhaps there might even be an invitation to the U.S. In the near future. Would it be at the white house or mar-a-lago? Maybe we'll start with the white house. What do you think? Reporter: We may see Kim Jong-un soon. As for the president preparing for the meeting he says that we are told he spent about ten hours a week with the secretary of state working on preparations, but you heard him. He says this is not as much about preparations as attitude going in. There was also some question about whether Dennis rodman may show up. We do know he'll be in Singapore during this summit but president trump said while he likes rodman he was not invited to attend the summit so he won't be there, Amy. That is good to know. It is a very busy next few days. He had headed to the g7, a meeting with America's allies that looks to be anything but friendly. Reporter: Yeah, this is turning out to be really ugly. Our closest allies like France and Canada are publicly bashing president trump in a fight over tariffs and he is now firing back in a series of tweets just lashing out. In one of them he called Canada's Justin Trudeau indignant. All happening hours before he's supposed to sit down for what will probably be very awkward face-to-face meetings and, we have just found out the president is planning to leave the g7 early. All right. Making his way to Singapore, Cecilia, thank you very much.

