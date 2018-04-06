-
Now Playing: Giuliani: Mueller has 'high bar' to justify presidential subpoena
-
Now Playing: Giuliani claims Trump cannot be indicted
-
Now Playing: Owner says Delta tried to 'cover up' dog's death
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway after murder spree in Arizona
-
Now Playing: FBI agent's gun discharges on dance floor
-
Now Playing: Warriors score 2nd victory over Cavs in NBA Finals
-
Now Playing: Trump has power to pardon himself: Giuliani
-
Now Playing: Facebook mired in new privacy scandal
-
Now Playing: Flooding, fires hit East and West coasts
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises from volcano in Guatemala
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Connor gets jealous
-
Now Playing: #FoodJenga is the newest way to stay entertained at diner
-
Now Playing: JLo's surprise Las Vegas performance with the Chainsmokers
-
Now Playing: Game 2 of the NBA finals
-
Now Playing: Teen's intense workout may have led to potentially fatal condition
-
Now Playing: Two Texas teens questioned in a murder-for-hire plot
-
Now Playing: FBI agent under investigation after his gun goes off at Denver nightclub
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested after driving onto field during Little League game
-
Now Playing: Letter to Mueller from Trump lawyers says president cannot be guilty of obstruction
-
Now Playing: Wildfires burn across parts of the western US