-
Now Playing: Trump meets with G7 leaders in Canada
-
Now Playing: WH continues to insist there's a trade deficit with Canada
-
Now Playing: Dennis Rodman reacts to deal between US, North Korea
-
Now Playing: What's next for US, North Korea after summit
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks out on clash with G-7 allies
-
Now Playing: 'I do trust him': Trump reflects on Kim meeting
-
Now Playing: Trump, Kim Jong Un sign joint document at historic meeting
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Steph Curry shares how he celebrated his NBA Finals win
-
Now Playing: Parkland students steal the show at the 2018 Tony Awards
-
Now Playing: The ultimate summer workout to get beach body ready
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Inside Becca's group date
-
Now Playing: Kelly Preston on how to keep a marriage 'fresh'
-
Now Playing: Steph Curry talks NBA Finals win
-
Now Playing: Robert De Niro delivers anti-Trump tirade at Tony Awards
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez opens up about what's next for her and Alex Rodriguez
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle joins royal family at Trooping the Colour
-
Now Playing: Teen kidnapped at birth speaks out as woman who raised her goes to jail
-
Now Playing: Boy pulled to safety by friend after near-drowning
-
Now Playing: Inside Kim Jong Un's brutal regime in North Korea
-
Now Playing: Woman apparently killed by alligator while walking her dogs