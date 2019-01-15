Transcript for TSA wait times spike as absence rate soars

We get the latest on the government shutdown, 25 days in, no solution in sight. And the fallout growing more severe by the minute. This morning more airports forced to close security checkpoints leading to scenes like this as TSA workers who are not getting paid call out sick at double the Normal rate. ABC's Steve osunsami is at the world's busiest airport and the warning get to that airport early. Reporter: You know, airport officials here say there are few things they can control. They can certainly add more people to direct the foot traffic and they can warn travelers to get here early which appears to be working but they say there's little they can do about the TSA workers who fail to show at a few of the security checkpoints. At the world's busiest airport they're not trying to have a repeat of these picture, long lines to security blamed in part on TSA agents who started calling in sick. The government says twice as many TSA workers are calling in sick than Normal and no wonder, because of the government shutdown they're working without pay. The lines are longer than expected so put two and two together and looks like people paying calling out. Reporter: A number of lanes are expected to remain closed even during rush hours because the shutdown. It's one big line because there's not enough TSA. There's chaos. I've been here 15 minutes and probably moved two feet. Reporter: The airport telling people to get here three hours before their flights and struggling in Washington where they've had to close checkpoints and Miami where a terminal closed all weekend. In Houston terminal B will stay closed today for a third day in a row. Atlanta air traffic controller Jacob James is working with no pay and told his daughters, no dance class, no soccer, no gymnastics for now. $300 for each of my daughters adp quick. Reporter: He and others are outside the airport calling for an end to the shutdown. Robin, to give you an exam of the logistics, there are 27 security lanes and they need all of them open on a Monday morning which weren't and they're telling us this warning for travelers to get here three hours early will last as long as the shutdown. Robin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.