Video reveals details about teen murdered for inheritance

More
The never-before-seen video shows Preston Taylor, who pleaded guilty to helping Liam McAtasney dispose of Sarah Stern's body, re-enacting the grisly details with investigators.
3:09 | 02/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video reveals details about teen murdered for inheritance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61379613,"title":"Video reveals details about teen murdered for inheritance","duration":"3:09","description":"The never-before-seen video shows Preston Taylor, who pleaded guilty to helping Liam McAtasney dispose of Sarah Stern's body, re-enacting the grisly details with investigators.","url":"/GMA/News/video/video-reveals-details-teen-murdered-inheritance-61379613","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.