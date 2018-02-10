Transcript for Video shows police helicopter closing in on tailgate

Robin, now to that video showing a police helicopter closing in on a Penn state tailgate they say was out of control. Partygoers were shocked as tents and tables went flying and now the FAA are investigating. ABC's gio Benitez is here with more. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey, Michael, good morning. Police say the rowdy crowd injured an officer on the crowd and hoped to use that helicopter to break up the group of tailgaters but as you're about to see that helicopter did a whole lot more. Outright mayhem for tailgaters at Penn state. Oh! Reporter: Watch as the state police helicopter flies in low over the hundreds of fans gathered below. Responding to reports of an out-of-control crowd giving commands over a loudspeaker before making a second pass, this time just feet above the heads of the partyers. Everyone was screaming. There was people screaming, people running around. Reporter: The force of the chopper sending tents, coolers, wooden boards and other debris flying through the air. Everyone started to run, run into people because the debris were flying everywhere hitting people. Reporter: Penn state junior Zach grove saying he was hit in the head by a tent. Hurled by the violent blast of air. My parents said I was lifted up. It still hit me in the head. Hit pretty hard. Reporter: The state police had been called in for support after university cops lost control of rowdy tailgaters, fans clashing with cops on horseback. Officials saying one trooper was injured in the incident. Despite that explanation, some aviation experts worry about the dangerous situation posed by that low-flying chopper. The incident now under investigation by the FAA. Here's the problem, if you ended up with an engine failure you have almost nowhere to go but straight down and there are people down there. Reporter: In a statement, university police said it is rare to resort to what they call expanded interventions but all other warnings from officers on the ground were ignored so that chopper was deployed. Was it too close? It looked really dangerous.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.