Transcript for New video shows race to rescue nurses in wildfires

Okay, will, thank you. As we saw, the camp fire alone in California ravaged more than 18,000 buildings and death Stolle at 88 and nearly 200 people are still unaccounted for even as the official search for missing has been stopped. We are seeing new body cam footage from a first responder recording his final moments. Thankfully he survived and Matt Gutman has more also from agoura hills. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Cecilia. Deputy Aaron Parmley refused to let those four nurses be part of that statistic, nearly 200 unaccounted for and when his police cruiser broke down he proceeded on foot through that hellstorm to find them. Deputy Aaron Parmley thought this would document his last minutes alive. Overnight they released his body camera video from the camp fire. He was assigned to evacuate four nurses at the feather rivers hospital from the hellscape earlier this month. That's not good. Reporter: You can hear people cry out for help. Help, help. Reporter: The hurricane of fire that turned the sky blood Orange. Along with the nurses, they cling to that road in a blizzard of embers. Are they coming for us? Reporter: So choked with smoke you can't tell this rescue vehicle is a bulldozer till they hop on. We can only fit one or two. Reporter: Another fire truck pulls up and they pile in. The dozer. Reporter: Even when they got into those vehicles they still weren't sure germ going to survive and still had to drive through a tunnel of fire just to get to safety. Now, what's incredible about this video, it looks like it was shot in the nighttime but everything you just saw was shot between the hours of 8:30 and 10:00 in the morning. Doing an amazing job. Matt, thanks very much. We move on to a deadly crash at the border. Three people killed. Eight injured when a pickup

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.