Transcript for Winter storm forces flight delays, cancelations during holiday rush

Hopefully you were able to make it back home. We have got to get right to that powerful winter storm that's hitting right know. Let's look at the roads on I-90. Moving along pretty well right now, but the snow has caused a lot of problems for drivers. At times some accidents all across the midwest. A lot of frustrated people out there. Airlines are trying to de-ice planes and get travelers home, but thousands of flights were canceled or delayed on the busiest travel day of the year. And hundreds of more flights are canceled or del Perez is at o'hare with the latest. Reporter: Good morning, robin. It's been a long night for passengers here at the airport. The storm's timing could not be any worse. A rude awakening for millions of passengers who thought they were going to get home. This morning, the dangerous winter storm bringing heavy snow, pushing east. Forcing airlines to cancel over 1,200 flights, delaying more than 5,000 others on the busiest travel day of the year. Oh, man. It's been hectic, bro. Really terrible. Reporter: Stranded passengers spending the night in packed airports from Chicago to Charlotte. You're just stuck in here. Everybody is in the same boat and you really cannot do anything about it. Reporter: Blizzard conditions shutting down parts of interstate 70. The governor of Kansas declaring a state of disaster emergency. It's bad out here. The visibility is probably less than a couple of car lengths in front of us. Reporter: Whiteout conditions across the heartland from Kansas to Missouri and into the great Lakes, making it nearly impossible to see this tour bus trapped after a spinout, blocking the highway in Iowa causing a backup for miles. Along I-88 in Illinois, multiple vehicles including a jackknifed semi, sliding off the roadblocking lanes. In Kansas, the situation so bad at one point the governor there asked residents not to go outside at all. This storm is moving out of the area, but the residual problems will be felt here all day, Cecilia. We can see those lines behind you, Alex. Thank you.

