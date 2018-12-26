-
Now Playing: Estimated 26M Americans fall victim to porch pirates
-
Now Playing: Warning: 'Porch Pirates' on the prowl
-
Now Playing: Woman confronts alleged porch pirate
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot soars to nearly $350M
-
Now Playing: Markets suffer worst December since 1931
-
Now Playing: 4 dead after car slams into tanker truck
-
Now Playing: Severe storms expected to cause holiday travel delays
-
Now Playing: Religious leaders reflect back on 2018
-
Now Playing: Guac out this holiday season with this DIY avocado cocoa face mask
-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh shooting in Squirrel Hill, Mr. Rogers' real-life neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Referee demanded high school wrestler cut his dreadlocks or forfeit his match
-
Now Playing: Heavy snow is falling across much of the nation as another western storm moves ashore
-
Now Playing: A little boy makes it his mission to help other kids this Christmas
-
Now Playing: The Mega Millions jackpot climbs to over $320M
-
Now Playing: Holiday heist caught on camera in Fort Collins, Colorado
-
Now Playing: Plane crashes into ocean in Florida
-
Now Playing: Saudi man charged with hit-and-run flees the US
-
Now Playing: Kevin Spacey posts bizarre tweet on the day he faces a felony charge
-
Now Playing: Wall Street having its worst December since the Great Depression
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old boy inspires classmates to collect over 1,000 toys and food items