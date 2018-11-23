Transcript for What to know about Amazon's Black Friday sales

shopping on the couch. To the seller who want you to buy online, Amazon. Joining us with the strategy and best deals is Lori who is the spokesperson for Amazon. Tell us what are the big deals today? At amazon.com/blackfriday you'll find thousands of deals including up to 40% off select Adidas products and great deals on TVs so Samsung, Sony, LG. You're also going to find up to 40% off select toys from barbies to hot wheels and so much more. Love toys. Cyber Monday is also a big day for you so what do you think will be the big-selling categories and what deals are you highlighting. Customers are shopping to toys to the little ones and electronic, last year cyber Monday was the single biggest shopping day of 2016 and expect this day to be even bigger. A lot of deliveries. How do you make sure they arrive on time? We not only work with numerous carriers but increased our delivery capacity with our own fleet of trucks and planes to help ensure we are making those deliveries on time this holiday season and all year round. Plane, trains and automobiles. Do you price match and how can consumers find out they're getting the best deal? We do the work behind the scenes for customers so they can come to Amazon and shop with complete confidence they'll get the lowest prices out there. Lori, thank you very much for the insight from Amazon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.