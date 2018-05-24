Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Nashville

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on products that pay it forward

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Must-have beauty products

Now Playing: Gas prices up 5 cents this week, 52 cents from 2017

Now Playing: Amazon Prime set to increase its annual membership fee by $10

Now Playing: US oil prices top $70 a barrel for the first time since 2014

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Atlanta

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Indianapolis

Now Playing: This will be the most expensive driving season in 4 years: Analysts

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Discounts from Charlotte, NC

Now Playing: Meet the woman who says 'I want to be rich and I'm not sorry'

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Pittsburgh edition

Now Playing: T-Mobile, Sprint strike deal to merge

Now Playing: New concerns about fake reviews on Amazon

Now Playing: Amazon now offering in-car delivery service in 37 cities

Now Playing: Amazon now offering in-car delivery service

Now Playing: Southwest CEO responds to fatal emergency landing

Now Playing: Protesters expected at a Philadelphia Starbucks today

Now Playing: Uber expands into rental cars