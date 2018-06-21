Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have sunglasses, jewelry and more

on this first day of summer. We've got must have fun for $20 or less. So, Tory, let's have fun. Starting with sunglasses or glasses that are a Snapchat filter. Popular Snapchat filter from sun 'staches. But when you want to go incognito. I have those for you. Take a look at this huge assortment from sun 'staches. There you go. There you go. So no matter what look you want, if you want to be a superhero or this rostaman, already affordable, 5 to $6.50. Insta party anywhere. You walk in with that. Skinny tees. So the cool thing about this, this amazing fabric, it's a little longer than a classic tee. Two great friends here helping us out to show the longer length on these which is fabulous and makes it like not roll up. They just fit good and kind of like slim the tummy and tuck the tush. Slim the tummy and tuck the tush. Including a really fabulous vest that I love, all of these are slashed by up to 67% so 12 buck to 20 bucks. 12 to 20 bucks. Another summer staple. These are great for traveling. Compression socks from vim and vigor. There's thick one, lighterweight compression. Great for every day or travel. $33 regularly slashed in half $16.50 have vim & vigr. What's great about this, this is kind of like design your own jewelry from Marlyn Schiff. You can wear it long, short. Go a little Mr. T-esque. That's what you call two chains. Perfect. Big assortment. Choose the chain and individual what were, mix and match. These normally range from 34 to $52 all slashed by up to 70% so 12 to 17 bucks. That's great. Okay. Soy candles. Ah, smells delicious. That's the Valencia Orange. Huge assortment. They're all hand poured. These smell fabulous. This one here, linen. Smell this linen one. I love this. Two sizes, the big one and travel hexagon. 21 to $36 slashed in half, $10.50 to $18. The scent is fabulous. I can't keep it to myself. Go ahead and check it out. You like Orange a lot. What I love about this, this company hand in hand, this is the essentials trio. You've got a body lotion, sugar scrub and a bar of soap. These are fabulous. Four terrific scent, that's the Orange blossom but what's amazing for every item they sell they donate a bar of soap and clean water to children in Haiti so they're an amazing giveback on these. Normally $40 but trio slashed in half, 20 bucks for your trio. Tory, you're amazing. You do it again. You know, the great thing is you never let anybody here in our audience leave empty-handed because everyone is going home with a gift from sun 'staches. We partnered with all of these companies on these great deals. Get the deals on our website.

