Now Playing: How a single mom and cancer survivor launched a multi-million dollar beauty business

Now Playing: Vice DC bureau chief on women running for office: 'Energy... is on the Democratic side'

Now Playing: Terry Moran: Kavanaugh brings 'poisonous political polarization' to the Court

Now Playing: Kate Hudson posting her first public photo of her baby

Now Playing: Outbreak of rare disease leaves 6 children with polio-like symptoms

Now Playing: Brett Kavanaugh confirmed as Supreme Court Justice

Now Playing: Secretive artist reveals how he shredded a work of art after it was sold at auction

Now Playing: Potential tropical storm threat brewing

Now Playing: First lady talks about her husband, Kavanaugh and the #MeToo movement

Now Playing: Behind the scenes of rehearsals for the American Music Awards

Now Playing: Melania Trump spoke to reporters while in Egypt

Now Playing: Denzel Washington to receive prestigious life-achievement award

Now Playing: New websites for finding the best travel deals

Now Playing: Popular beverage maker faces class-action lawsuit over 'all natural' claims

Now Playing: Countdown to final Kavanaugh confirmation vote

Now Playing: White House celebrates impending Kavanaugh confirmation

Now Playing: Chicago police officer found guilty in high-profile deadly shooting

Now Playing: High school linebacker receives special message from NFL star

Now Playing: Vintage airplane makes emergency landing on highway