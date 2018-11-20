A Christmas-themed amusement park exists

More
This Finnish attraction has been called the world's top Christmas destination.
0:53 | 11/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A Christmas-themed amusement park exists

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59302447,"title":"A Christmas-themed amusement park exists","duration":"0:53","description":"This Finnish attraction has been called the world's top Christmas destination.","url":"/GMA/Travel/video/christmas-themed-amusement-park-exists-59302447","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.