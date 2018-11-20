Now Playing: Amazon now delivering full-size Christmas trees

Now Playing: How decorating for Christmas may boost happiness

Now Playing: A Christmas-themed amusement park exists

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Mariah Carey asks Michael Strahan to join her on tour

Now Playing: Garth Brooks gets emotional while dishing on his new song 'Stronger Than Me'

Now Playing: Youngest 'MasterChef Junior' champion ever takes on 'GMA Day' Turkey Day challenge

Now Playing: Michael Strahan gives football 101 course to 'GMA Day' audience

Now Playing: Garth Brooks stopped by to serenade the 'GMA Day' hosts

Now Playing: 'GMA Day' breaks down everything you need to know this afternoon

Now Playing: Mariah Carey talks 15th studio album and 'Glitter' reaching No. 1

Now Playing: Mariah Carey gives a special live performance of 'With You' on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Garth Brooks dishes on his career and surprising post-awards show tradition

Now Playing: Taron Egerton dishes on 'Robin Hood' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: What to know about new experimental drug for peanut allergies

Now Playing: Behind the scenes at the 'DWTS' rehearsal ahead of the season finale

Now Playing: New adorable photo of Prince Louis with Grandpa Wales

Now Playing: Jessie J shares new details about her infertility struggle

Now Playing: Acting legend Cicely Tyson receives honorary Oscar

Now Playing: Men from deadly Costa Rica rafting disaster speak out