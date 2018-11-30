-
Now Playing: Ready for it? This Christmas light show is set to Taylor Swift's hit song
-
Now Playing: A Christmas-themed amusement park exists
-
Now Playing: This Christmas-themed ho-ho-hotel suite is sugarplum dreams come true
-
Now Playing: You can stay at 'the world's most remote hotel' almost for free
-
Now Playing: Hang-glider's attempt to save his life caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Winter storm brings more travel delays, snow and rain
-
Now Playing: Snow and ice wreak havoc as millions return home after Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Winter storm forces flight delays, cancelations during holiday rush
-
Now Playing: Snow and other weather conditions cause travel headaches
-
Now Playing: This cruise's family suite is a giant jungle gym
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving travel picks up in record-high season
-
Now Playing: 48 million expected to hit the road over Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: TSA braces for 'unprecedented' fliers on Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving travel craze
-
Now Playing: Busiest Thanksgiving travel expected in over a decade
-
Now Playing: Millions bracing for record travel rush, arctic blast for Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Record-breaking Thanksgiving travel in over a decade
-
Now Playing: Thousands of flights delayed & canceled across east coast
-
Now Playing: Disney super fan surprised with free cruise