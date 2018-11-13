Transcript for Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: Disney superfan stops by Hong Kong Disneyland

You're not going to want to miss it so stay with us, right, Welcome back to "Gma" so we just found out that ginger and Patrice are with Mickey at Hong Kong disneyland and you guys are really on the run, aren't you? Oh, my gosh. Yes. Really. The journey is wild. Just 90 minutes is all we had in the park. Enough to help celebrate 90 years, of course, of our favorite Mickey mouse but, guys, don't worry, we came in here with a plan. We've traveled more than 13,000 miles on four airplanes, 27 1/2 hours in the air since our journey began. Our plan to tackle Hong Kong disneyland with just 90 minutes on the ground so, Patrice, this is a big park. We have 90 minutes till it closes. What? 90 minute. So here's the plan. Divide and conquer. All right. Let's go. You do grizzly gulch and we'll meet in the middle for mystic manor and paint the night. This is amazing. Reporter: Ironman, check. Grizzly gulch. Check. Whoo, that was great. Okay. Looks like I got to go to my next ride. Let's go. Reporter: The we love Mickey show, check. ?????? meet the beloved cookie and Duffy? You bet. Double high-fives. Yes. Mystic manor may have to wait. We're behind on schedule. May as well go to the future. Yes. Tomorrowland. I'm definitely okay with that. I feel like I'm already in tomorrow. Me too. Oh, wait, we are. We are. Reporter: With the clock ticking a dash of dim sung with a Disney touch. Let's do this. Mickey pancakes. Reporter: Last stop we high-tail it to the spectacular paint the night parade. ?????? Yes! Mickey. Whoo! M-o-u-s-e. Mission accomplished. We did it. Yes. All right. So you know that we're not just having fun this. Is all on a mission. We are hoping that you will join us and share your ears. All you got to do, take a picture of yourself, get creative. You don't have to have full on Mickey ears but something that represents a Mickey ear, you can make it if you want to. Take a picture, share it publicly on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and Disney is going to donate $5 for every one of those that has the #shareyourears to make-a-wish up to $2 million. It's a great deal. Absolutely. You have one you love. So I saw Ryan and Lauren's engagement photo and I got married at Disney and honeymooned and when I saw their picture it totally took me back. Happy engagement to them. I guess it's time to say good-bye. So long, everybody. Certainly is. Mwah. Mickey, we got to go. We'll see you later. Ah. You didn't think I'd forget, did you? Ah, Mickey. #Shareyourears for make-a-wish. Glad they got some dim sung. We need some ears.

