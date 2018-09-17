Aspirin and your heart health

A new study finds no benefits for healthy people over 70 who are on a low-dose aspirin regimen.
3:00 | 09/17/18

Transcript for Aspirin and your heart health
Healthy older people who take a daily dose of aspirin may be doing themselves more harm than good. A low dose aspirin regiment is followed by millions of Americans to curb the risk of heart attacks and strokes. But a new study finds there are no benefits for healthy people over seventy and it actually increase the risk of bleeding in the brain and digest of track. Researchers still recommend aspirin for older people with known cardiovascular problems and as always of course speak to your doctor before changing your routine.

