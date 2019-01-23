Transcript for Once-conjoined twins are now thriving toddlers

Today is our one year anniversary of our separation. If you have been. They are doing so event seemed like every week they're doing something new and exciting and just to watch him do that is really fun. The girls are getting says the therapy occupational therapy. Speech therapy feeding therapy. Play fair game and music therapy. Somewhere between ages three and five. We're gonna bring them back to the operating room and just fill in significant holes that they have in the top of their head. It's very safe for them to live with no bone on the top of their head now. But as they get older participating in sports it's after a to be good for them to have completed schools. Can't wait to see them be able to run around the other kids and not seem like they're any different to me as a mom I can't wait to see them be able to enjoy that. And be able to do all the things that everybody else concerned.

