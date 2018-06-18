Gaming disorder added to the International Classification of Diseases

More
The World Health Organization said gaming becomes a problem when physical or psychological health, social life or other daily activities are affected.
0:50 | 06/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gaming disorder added to the International Classification of Diseases

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55980249,"title":"Gaming disorder added to the International Classification of Diseases","duration":"0:50","description":"The World Health Organization said gaming becomes a problem when physical or psychological health, social life or other daily activities are affected.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/gaming-disorder-added-international-classification-diseases-55980249","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.