The move I love to hate: Venus Williams' weighted plank

More
The move that Venus Williams loves to hate.
0:08 | 09/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The move I love to hate: Venus Williams' weighted plank
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57676936,"title":"The move I love to hate: Venus Williams' weighted plank","duration":"0:08","description":"The move that Venus Williams loves to hate. ","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/move-love-hate-venus-williams-weighted-plank-57676936","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.