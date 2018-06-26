Prince William makes poignant visit to Israel's Holocaust memorial

More
Prince William started his three-day tour of the Holy Land with a visit to Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust.
1:13 | 06/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince William makes poignant visit to Israel's Holocaust memorial
Identification. Hate to hunt. As we rekindled its tunnel lights in this whole it remembrance. Before the sacred remains of a Maltese. Prince William duke of Cambridge. Today's give me on the student's bat under which the ashes the Holocaust victims from the extermination camps are buried. On a hot San.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56171262,"title":"Prince William makes poignant visit to Israel's Holocaust memorial","duration":"1:13","description":"Prince William started his three-day tour of the Holy Land with a visit to Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust.","url":"/GMA/video/prince-william-makes-poignant-visit-israels-holocaust-memorial-56171262","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.