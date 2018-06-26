Transcript for Prince William makes poignant visit to Israel's Holocaust memorial

Identification. Hate to hunt. As we rekindled its tunnel lights in this whole it remembrance. Before the sacred remains of a Maltese. Prince William duke of Cambridge. Today's give me on the student's bat under which the ashes the Holocaust victims from the extermination camps are buried. On a hot San.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.