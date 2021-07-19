Transcript for About 60 COVID-19 cases connected to Tokyo Olympics ahead of opening ceremony

And this morning we're learning a member of the US women's gymnastics team has tested positive for Covert nineteen this comes after US tennis star Hochul off pulled out of the Olympic Games after she tested positive. So for more on Coleman's impacts on the Olympics let's go back to K Molly in Tokyo. Kennedy mountain wave anatomy Wayman that we in the graphic I love it. Can it would really know. Your handle little bigger and realize that it is in the graphic and it a I would really know about this latest positive case from the US national team could their play little close to the vest. And they are they haven't released many details ever released her identity. But we do you know it's a teenager she was an alternate on the women's artistic gymnastics team. We do know that she was training with the teen ahead of competition this weekend. In a town outside of Tokyo. We and then that's actual we're seeing some athletes who are actually based outside of this major sea outside of the capital city and then they're coming in closer to their competition. We do know that another athlete if she came in close contact with is also an isolation and quarantine as well. And again that shows the ripple effect that can happen Diane when it comes to a positive cases so far. We know with this case. Up to positive cases in the Olympic village and also recently and IOC official from South Korea was fully vaccinated testing positive that makes about sixty cases of people. Connect duke connected to these games who testify that since July 1. Honest hard to think about these athletes training for years for it says and then to get all the way there and not be able. To compete. Kenneth the Toyota's Japan's biggest carmaker now that company saying. That it it's not going to air commercials in Japan related to the Olympics and none of its executives. Plan to attend the opening ceremonies why the backlash. What we know unfortunately there are a good portion people here in Japan the Japanese people jest do not want these Olympic Games. There inventor has been a recent surge in cases I think they reached more than fouls and Dee Lee new cases last week for several days in a row. You're in a state of emergency. You've got. Corona virus surging in this country and as doctor look Patel just mentioned. Do you Diane the vaccination rate is pretty low we've got 20% of vaccination rate for those for both doses. 35% to slightly higher for those who've had at least one dose of the vaccine. And so those numbers could be higher the Japanese people know back and we talked to some Japanese people on the street and areas that we could be and today we're in this fourteen day. Media bubble quarantine still we're Rica have to stay inside our private transport wouldn't get out in certain areas and there were some Japanese people beer and so I asked them. You know what concerns to you had an obviously the search. Using the resource is the medical resource the hospital both facilities here. And having you know tens of thousands of people including eleven doubt an athlete in this country. You know all over this next two week period they thought will strain the system. And that the Olympics IOC did just not prepared to handle this influx here in Japan. And so you've got Toyota. Pulling out with those commercials out of the big blow and it also highlights the impact on the bottom line of these games. Fifteen billion to put T six billion dollars went into. These games even after the delay pushing it back one year Diane. And so. It really shows that the bottom line will be impact of these games in Japan warned not reap the benefits will not get that major economic boost I was hoping front. Hoping for from these games. You know you have to feel for the Japanese people the host country always spends a ton of money to put these games on T and they do so would be expectation of one they have been. The country's gonna get a lot of attention all of these tourists are gonna come in they're gonna fill hotel rooms and restaurants and they're gonna make so much money. All of that money back in tourism and of course this year that's just not gonna happen for Japan's he really have to feel for the Japanese people on all of those fronts. Kenneth and then over the weekend the president of the International Olympic Committee. Talked about plans to help athletes connect with their friends and family virtually since they can't be there in person what's the latest on that. We know these athletes feed off family friends fans in the stands watching them they're not going to get this no spectators allowed. Family and friends are not allowed here no foreign visitors are allowed in Tokyo and again no local spectators it will be allowed and is being used as well as so they're going to pop sounds and Eddie mertz that the cells they call it. Being popped out of speakers. From previous games. At those venues. Similar to what the NBA NFL. Soccer. What we saw in the state got around the globe. What they did four all of those athletes at those games over that we've seen over the past year when fans were not allowed in the stance it'd be something very similar to that. There also gonna have diet what they call lie even GO maps of fans cheering athletes on. Self we videos from fans and zoom calls for athletes. From. Said zoom calls for athletes with their family or friends directly. After the competition and we know that BI most decorated gymnast ever Simone by Els told us right before she took off for Tokyo. That that was going to be the toughest part not having her family there they've always been there to watch her compete and so. Having that type of immersive sound being pumped in having resumed calls hopefully that will help our Simone vials. And all the other athletes and I'm sure missing their friends and family are now. K Molly in Tokyo always great to talk to my friend we miss you but we like having you here on camera I think. Diana. Hope you're my summer by the demographic they're an animation look very slim very slim candidate. Thank you stand bank and it.

