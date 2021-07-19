-
Now Playing: Coco Gauff and US gymnast, test positive for COVID-19 just 4 days ahead of Olympics
-
Now Playing: American Academy of Pediatrics recommends everyone wear masks in school
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: COVID-19 cases rising in nearly every state
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Front-line workers sound alarm as delta variant spreads
-
Now Playing: Celebrations as England ends restrictions despite rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Waterpark chemical leak sends dozens to hospital
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases rising in nearly every state
-
Now Playing: Alarming surge in COVID-19 cases continues nationwide
-
Now Playing: Officials announce 1st positive COVID-19 case at Olympic village
-
Now Playing: 19-year-old who 3D printed thousands of pieces of PPE wants STEM to be more diverse
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: ‘We can get all kids back to school safely this fall’: Dr. Ashish Jha
-
Now Playing: How COVID-19 and lagging vaccination rates could impact fall sports
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma City mayor speaks out on vaccinations, infrastructure deal
-
Now Playing: CDC director: 'This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated'
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: White House ramps up vaccination campaign as delta variant spreads
-
Now Playing: CDC director: COVID-19 spreading among unvaccinated
-
Now Playing: Easy tips for getting New Year’s resolutions back on track