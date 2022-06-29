Up to 90% of marine species at risk due to climate change: Study

Nearly all marine species could be at risk of extinction by 2100 if greenhouse gases continue to be emitted at current rates, according to a study published in Nature Climate Change.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live