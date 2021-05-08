Transcript for ABC News Update: Hospitalized Virginia man urges others to get vaccinated

And good morning you're what I think you're Phillips thanks so much for streaming with us at least 100 wildfires are burning in California including. The eight the largest in state history the Dixie fire now burning more than 270000. Acres. Engulfing the entire town of Greeneville Miller's near Sacramento. Officials there warning residents to leave immediately before the fire erupted burning everything in its path. And near Colfax California residents they are taking to the road as the river fire quickly scorched more than 14100. Acres. The White House hoping it will be a paradigm shift for our country and how we drive president Biden expected to sign an executive order today in tended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pollution from cars and trucks. The goal. That half of all new vehicles sold by 2030 will be zero. Or hybrids. The New York assemblies impeachment investigation and did New York governor Andrew Cuomo coming to a close after that blistering report. Found that he sexually harassed eleven women. Lindsay Boylan what do the first women to come forward accusing the governor harassing her is now planning to file a lawsuit. Governor Cuomo still denying the allegations remaining defiant in the face still growing calls for him to step down. Now at least five local prosecutor's. Opening their own investigations. The delta variant is now responsible for 93%. Of all new Kobe cases in the United States the White House Kobe in nineteen response team. And public officials meeting at this moment as hospitalizations. Are on the rise nationwide. Experts say the US could soon see as many as 200000. Cases a day a number that we haven't seen since the vaccine rollout began. Louisiana is facing the highest number of hospitalizations. Since the beginning of the pandemic. Overwhelming health care workers there. In a moment we're going to share a conversation with an unvaccinated father hospitalized. In Tennessee. Pleading with all of us to get the shot. But first ABC's Marcus Moore takes us inside a hospital. In Shreveport Louisiana. The highly contagious tilt a variant now responsible for 92% of all new cases in the US. Stock grant that he felt she warning we could hit 200000 cases a day you Louisiana health care workers are struggling to keep up as the state faces its highest number of hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began 90% levels hospitalized patients are unvaccinated or just exploding were bursting at the same 75 York Curtis can't and is one of them he's been in the hospital since July 23. Your work. Artillery do you vaccinated. Because this isn't fun begin books of Kobe patience is taking its told the staff here at Willis night medical center. To be honest I probably crash. Let's face Kirk Democrat who spoke own. And then from armoire. The this. Thumb I'm tired it's a been doing this very year and a half. And it just feels like there's never going to be at along with and if you're not gonna get the vaccine at least or mask try to be part of the solution. More than 58000. Patients are now hospitalized across the country with cope with 1918. To 49 year old accounting for 41% of them. And concern growing about the most vulnerable children pediatric hospitalizations are now three and a half times higher than they were a month ago. In Memphis where two children died from Covert over the weekend but doctor they're telling our affiliate WA TM the delta Berrian is to blame. Truly changed over the last week and a half. As we started seeing. An increasing number of kids being admitted it six U candidate. And so like hero wait we've seen here in Shreveport how that the strain on by the hospital system. Is it really it's enough to drive some of the nurses and doctors here to tears. And what one doctor a volcanologist told me that in many ways you look at the numbers they're they're essentially back to square one what no clear path. All or end it's up to this crisis that they are in and out charge nurse she said that she believes the people who are not getting vaccinated. Are gambling with the lives here. This is deathly reporting we must pay attention to Marcus Moore in Shreveport Louisiana appreciate you so much. Well a lot of people are calling this the pandemic of the unvaccinated now and it's taking it stole across the country as you can see. Even if you Marcus is report their hospitals in Virginia in the past six months nearly 99%. Of the Kobe patients who were infected. Hospitalized or passed away were not fully vaccinated. Prime maker Lindsey Davis spoke to Travis Campbell a resident of Virginia. Who is now among those in the throes of battling Kobe had not able to leave his hospital bed. And he's been in a Tennessee hospital for more than a dozen days now urging. All of us with every breath that he takes to get vaccinated take a listen. Travis we see your hair with the hot the oxygen mask on just want to start out by asking how you're feeling. Might get in. It's five. Thank you have to fire bureau. We don't throw us your burglaries. Over oh. Wahl. It stops. It's a very serious. Stranded there Bill Burton bower Burris. That is expose. Issues and I'll say it but so what is. And Travis as you say it's a phi eight just stood talking get every breath out why was it's so important for you tonight. To use that breast that your struggling to get out to talk to us. But everybody hurts you list. Always pop. Well all else does anything. Or. Lewis didn't say there are real truths. It's real. It's only get stronger. Faster. And it took period or. All of rather but he. Or to protect it. Well at first saw the bulls. Oh. Oreo well. Creep across the accident vs. I'm very is that what berries. Ed Kelly I'm mentally you were also hospitalized with co hitting two of your children were also infected. It would you shaken the virus is more dangerous than than you and your family initially thought. And again they'll. Eat it hadn't been. Eaten and at. Peter. And Kelly you're an area that according to recent data is extremely high risks though. Neither view got vaccinated why did you opt not to get vaccinated. I think once. You break in pumped. Bill probably. In higher. And it. In the neck and reminded. Me or. Are. Baby I eat it eat. There XP. Outside. And over it started door or. So you but. It's it's I asked you when you your office. Now it is built where. Everybody's showcase. Its sprawl guard there are well let's. And look I want it be very clear this is not about victim shaming in any way I'm just trying to really understand that when you started hearing the reports. I know there was a time when a lot of assault that it was passing us and then. We started hearing from health officials saying that this is a crisis of the unvaccinated. Right and we started hearing that the 97 and 99% of those who were hospitalized in those who were dying were unvaccinated. At the time you still just thought what. Well what's an excellent question. Earlier bus or boat and it. What's his arm that was so. It was a huge are less that was score. Whatever I have or symptoms. Everybody was safe. So you automatic or soon. You're sick. Over it you won't give it a you know. That's not accurate. I thought bodies are like you know. We're about not being Barry thanks or what oh. Or is. We saw it was our third. The kids the stories. That was Rome. And Kelly yet you still have Kobe is that right at this time that you're out of the hospital and just they're now visiting your husband. Eight. NNM what's your condition tonight. I'm. 88888880. Really they are. It what's the prognosis for for you Travis what are doctors telling you. Sorry. Over but I can bloom. Extent but real. S. Earlier. I'm not disarm. All my friends and were. Understand. You hear this the barrier that's. Not oral problem. Or probable that you are harder but it. You thought some more that can help you. Because it's just lock up its all or. Any birdies. Irregardless of what. X miserable. Not today ZKC. Policing here there. Mike in the world it was Richard. Protect you're on him or her ourselves. More. Your next played a lot of. Travis and Kelly I have really cannot thank you enough for joining us tonight we are certainly sending prayers and well wish is for your recovery. I think that's certainly your messages poignant end and for many Americans. Perhaps it'll be life saving exit to hear your words. Thank you ST UE. And I things of course to Lindsay Travis and Kelli for that. Interview let's bring in infectious disease specials ABC news medical contributed doctor Todd. Salary and once again for more on the delta variant surged so doctor Eller and we know we've heard stories like this seemingly every day now for the past year and a half or so people who admit. To not taking Kobe seriously they didn't social distance where a grass get vaccinated now. They are urging others to not make the save mistakes the they did. And yet you know we're seeing cases searching again so what's it going to take. For messages like Travis is that we just heard there to actually sink in. Brighton sure that was such a powerful message that we're hearing from from Travis in Kelly and and I I'm really wishing them the best. I think one of the things that's important that I want people to understand is they're taking the vaccine is not a political decision. It doesn't make you any less conservative if you take the vaccine that they're called it doesn't care. You know what he knows cited in Ohio we are on the wants to take us all down. And news that the best way we can sort of take the life and breath out of this virus is by doing it together are. And by getting vaccinated by masking indoors especially pure unvaccinated or pure vulnerable even if you are vaccinated so. These are the steps we can take two to two. Get the case is going in the other direction to right now they're going in the wrong direction so it's not too late. I just urge people to roll up your sleeves and this is a lifeline that we have. It really is and I just want people to do that and I really think that watching Travis and what he's going through right now I just want people to think about that and you know sometimes the message and the messenger are both equally as important as we saw here. Well that's one of the most powerful interviews I've seen thus far for sure. Meanwhile there's some good news right on the vaccine front Madieu as president saying that dead data shows its vaccine is about 93. Percent effective now after just six months so what does that tell you. About vaccines in how they're working against the delta variant and whether booster shots may even be necessary. Bright light on packaged here but he's really good news overall of course we knew this news was coming because we heard. You Pfizer's news before and we know that they're both messenger already vexing thing tend to have very similar effectiveness very good effectiveness and safety. Would it doesn't tell us though is how it is against delta because in the six months in their phase three trial delta wasn't wasn't. You know wasn't in predominance of doubt point. So we're gonna have to wait to see now we already know that all of the vaccines have reduced. Effectiveness against delta bought in here's the most important but all of them protect really well against. Severe illness hospitalization. Intensive care unit stay in depth and that's really the key. So and more common out we'll hear the news but will but those numbers will go down but still overall very powerful. Well earlier today I nagged GMA doctor Anthony found she said that if the US doesn't get communities spread under control we could see another. Variants have sooner or later how concerning is that Todd. Well you know there's always a variant on you'll working on the horizon because that's what are any viruses do they mutate and end this or is this. So the survival of the fittest right now we're seeing the most fit the most contagious virus that we've seen to date which is which is the delta variant but. If we allow viral replication in the US or anywhere globally. Then what's gonna happen is they'll be another variant that just takes Delta's place in potentially will be more contagious. So the best way we can do today is to really ramp it down through. Max Moore vaccination through masking indoors doing the things that we know and by the way when you talk about the boost are you know the more. I'm controlled viral replication there is and the longer it persists the more likely we will need a need to boost our. You know for a you don't compromise patients'. That time is now. But for others for the general population we have to wait to hear what the FDA in the CDC DN IH I think about the booster we can look to other countries. Like Israel to. To have figured out Pardo. Well and we heard Dow also for Marcus Moore earlier today he's been reporting at a Shreveport. Louisiana pediatric hospitalizations are surging. What can you tell us that how the delta variant. Impacts children right now as schools. Are set to bring students back. Oh guys over a couple of aspects to this one there's no question that the delta very is the most contagious remembering also. Leads to bottom. Thousand full higher amounts of virus she you can imagine that need be one of the reasons that we're hearing that more kids are being hospitalized right now now we know that in general even with delta most kids will do well. Even though there possibly but we don't want to risk are kids getting effective. So especially for those under twelve we want what's called cocoon. Around them that means everyone who's round our kids we want to be fully vaccinated as adults we can do that. It of course right now any kids age twelve to seventeen. Please you know as as parents we want to really urge them to have to roll up their sleeves and into except the vaccine. Amen to that doctor Todd Eller and always good to talk to you thanks so much to cure cure future. Well wildfires in Greece continued to rage fueled by a heat wave is expected to continue. For the coming days that blaze north of Athens is forcing dozens of people to evacuate now. As winds are expected dip pick up in that region thankfully firefighters have prevented flames from reaching the birthplace. The ancient Olympics ABC's dean is de Oca terra is close to Athens and is tracking all of this Boris hygiene as. That's right here you have firefighters are still trying to control these fires more than a hundred fires burning across brief break out in the sense of where we are. We're about thirty minutes from downtown Athens right now this is as far as we couldn't get. This checkpoint here firefighters aren't letting us anywhere beyond that heat up front line of that fiery just a few hundred feet from here you can see the smoke in the air take a look at that. Just how massive. That cloud of smoke is and thousands of residents in the region have been evacuated. This fire in particular had been brought under control yesterday that because of these strong winds that are picking up and have the fourteen temperatures. Hi here actually. Igniting and dreading for their struggling to get this fire under control right. Now that we're all the prime minister actually might be honey you're here late now firefighters have said he'll be coming to inspect the ground. What is essentially a former royal palace here that was being threatened. They had managed to keep that holiday yesterday and now is once again I mean on the front lines lighting. Fire hasn't seen crop freeze right now I can't hundreds of buyers. Turning have cross grief thousands of residents evacuated yesterday we were on the island of heavy app. There residents are being told to get to the beach to evacuate by boat to leave it all behind also of concern was the site of the first Olympic gains. That has now been controlled but does also serious concern we're being we're talking about the Olympic right now because of those games in Tokyo the thank of those first original game. There have been thousands of years now in the year twenty funny mind being threatened by the blaze. Fighting fires across Greece and you're talking about why these fire there's spreading it's because at least scorching temperatures you can hear right now there's. A helicopter flying overhead airplane have water dropping airplane plant a flying overhead still trying to. Put out those blazes but if the scorching temperatures. This he would increase currently dealing with it's worth heat wave in three decades that is making for these really dry conditions that are causing these outbreaks. And then helping spread the plane. Buys you hear the sirens going right passing as dealer could Tara tracking the latest for us in Greece there thank you so much. Coming up. US pole vaulter struck gold in Tokyo beating out all our competitors we have the latest highlights from the game's art Kenneth Mullen. Taking to the streets of Tokyo and putting his karate skills to test and Puerto live it. From the game is right after the break. I welcome back you're watching ABC news live US pole vaulter Katie me Jacques has taken home the gold. Beating out all of her competitors. From the Russian Olympic Committee and Great Britain for more on this now. I like to bring in our Kenneth Bolton from Tokyo he's been with us following all the games Canas just may get a win was that for Katie she sure happy. Six. Years and I've always a big deal when you win a gold medal right to secure but if you're bigger when you're you're by defeating. The world champion and that Russian athlete who took she overcame a job there she was just incredible just a great performer she's at her first few jobs were ugly but the one Mac accounting with the oh so pretty here it was so pretty was four point 90. I'm leaders thought the little more than sixteen feet bet she cleared it's also for the pole vaulter did it to get back gold medal. Thank. Credible are it will not so pretty and fortunately now more than 5000 new positive cope in nineteen cases there in Tokyo. What does that about a 1078%. Increase since last Thursday when we were talking. And a new record for the city right so just put in perspective how bad is the co they'd crisis. In this city and what's it like to move around there and be there. Will cure this is a major city that is still operating into the city that is still mass ave so social distancing following strict program protocols. But it's also trying to get fat low vaccination rate up as well is concerned about the delta variant. And that's why we see a state of emergency now only here in Tokyo but also in the surrounding areas that will be in effect how long after these games are over but you mention that time new day leave positive case of a little more than 5000. That is a high where it Tokyo throughout this entire pandemic is incredible numbers but when you look at the Olympic numbers the numbers are positive cases tied to the Olympic Games that numbers about 350. And so Olympic officials say the Olympic bubble fifth holding an op is doing its job a Covert sort of calls they have there with the Olympics. It's working as far as how it compares to what's happening with this city of Tokyo so they again they face working. I'm and again we'll have a few days left of these Olympic game. Sunday what else is working. That's all your punches in your kicks because before we let you go to Canada we must. Hear more about Kim oh in Tokyo. Good. Today you have Thursday. And dot net notes that in today's not Thursday at baker riding Gump tradition in Tokyo. We heard that you. I don't know I've been trading up maybe going to compete some X. Yes but I'm Estrada to your body guard Kara when I get back to the state. How they get fired in May need wide. I've yet karate debuted here at the Tokyo Olympic and what better place than Japan Okinawa the birthplace of the martial art and I want to talk about what happened today where that debut match fear of a little bit of an upset cure between Japan and Spain. It was Sandra Sanchez of Spain took the very first karate Olympic gold it wasn't a band it was Spain but she is the reigning world champion here so really should be a surprise Friday practice all over this world but it means so much to the Japanese Coulter and so yes we decided to you what I'm gets a little instruction and so we found that I'm master we found a fair and say we found an instructor. I to help us this show us some moves. Don't about the importance of karate. She showed me if you think some basic technique I mean I'm real basic. PureAV but she also add some moves are owned she was so impressive and we cannot wait to show that to our viewers tomorrow right here on ABC implies. Six. And I love also how you word sporty near ABC news gear they are so everybody was well aware who you were representing in Tokyo. City got to Wear the uniform generated uniform would you like that you like what you thought Europe. I love those moves and the Jane Fonda head band glad to bring in that back or maybe it's Richard Simmons I have to think about that at this level that. Madeleine make Atlanta at the McDonald's go all. How in Tokyo let you can't. Luggage era through higher Ed let's see where the. Medal count stands right now the US is currently in the lead with nine. 74 the Russian Olympic Committee. Follows in third with 58 medals in total and of course our came out we'll be bringing home his own special metal. Now would like to thank all of our Amazon drivers as heroes for getting air packages to us in the near hours but what Amazon driver is now being called. An Angel for helping one of his customers find a stolen truck back it'll love this story by our will against. We've seen Amazon delivering and hip hop scotched. We've seen them busting a move and now solving crimes. You never know who's going to. Have to act of kindness in them and speed the canal for somebody else. Should you know and messages higher power. Prayer and power and there are still some good people here. Mark Bartlett walked out of its Bay Area home this week to find his brand new truck and trailer. Were gone without them he can't run his brand new junk removal business called Plano police department. And called a couple friends have reported hour and social media he and his friends also sharing the information on FaceBook. I showed him photo of my truck and trailer and pass and keep a lookout for it. And I give my business card just a few hours later mark getting a phone call from Henry who had spotted the truck and trailer just a quarter mile away. Have a static I made it to the location. Hubble seconds. This morning mark saying he considers Henry and Angel. Did these did make off with the trucks catalytic converter but mark says. At least he got the truck and trailer back he only started his hauling business a few months ago saved every dime site and get a dump bed. Taylor. Hand. Make the shipment career out of this unethical but I wouldn't have been able to Ford's. Two vials again. And I'm so grateful to god and Henry Martinez junior from Amazon. And we love you Henry. Are right they do well against for that story that does it for this newscast and cure Phillips in for Diane Macedo today face for joining us remember ABC news live. It's here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. A C back here at 3 PM eastern for the breakdown have a great day.

