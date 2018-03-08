Transcript for Alcohol-based hand sanitizers: can they backfire?

A new study suggests error overuse of hand sanitized yours is breeding stronger bacteria. Researchers in Australia have found that several strains of bacteria are becoming more tolerant of those alcohol based senate siders and the growing even resistance to drugs researchers say in hospitals and homes our first line of defense should be soap and water before we reach for the sanitized.

