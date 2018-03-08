Alcohol-based hand sanitizers: can they backfire?

A significant new study may make you think twice about using your hand sanitizer to clean up and disinfect. Soap and water may be a better option.
0:21 | 08/03/18

A new study suggests error overuse of hand sanitized yours is breeding stronger bacteria. Researchers in Australia have found that several strains of bacteria are becoming more tolerant of those alcohol based senate siders and the growing even resistance to drugs researchers say in hospitals and homes our first line of defense should be soap and water before we reach for the sanitized.

