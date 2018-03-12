The best toys for kids make use of their imaginations, not a screen

The AAP recently recommended a more hands-on approach to playtime for kids.
If you're shopping for toys as Honecker Christmas gifts pediatricians urge you to go traditional group of doctors just released a list. A best choice for young kids they save puzzles building blocks and even a cardboard box. Are better for a child's development in creativity. An electronic games and tablets doctors say a hands on toy that parents and kids can play with to get there. It's actually the best alliance occurred. Not cardboard or not that's gonna go. Zimmerman might mean that day at midnight they'll be of that.

