Why black women have worse breast cancer outcomes

More
Here's what you need to know about breast cancer disparities, and why do they still exist?
0:47 | 10/18/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Why black women have worse breast cancer outcomes
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and tennis star Serena Williams went topless in a music video camera might and then about the importance of breast exams and to be aware of any changes they may find. Breast cancer touches many people both men and women but in disproportionately. Affects black women in the US. They are now 42%. More likely to die from breast cancer than white women. Researchers say that has to do with genetics and social factors. So now prominent figures like Serena Williams are stepping up terror remind women between forty and 49 years old to talk to their doctor or health care professional. About Wendy's start and how often to get a mammogram. With this medical minute I'm Emily Rowell ABC news.

