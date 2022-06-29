CDC: Omicron BA.5 variant accounts for at least 65% of current US cases

As COVID-19 cases soar, concerns rise about vaccine efficacy and increased deaths. Emergency physician and ABC News contributor Dr. Darien Sutton joins to discuss the latest.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live