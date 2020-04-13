Coronavirus daily update: April 13, 2020

More
The latest news and biggest developments to keep you informed about the deadly pandemic.
2:24 | 04/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus daily update: April 13, 2020
Okay. I I'm. Mitigation earlier you gonna save lives of obviously no one is gonna deny that. But what goes into those kinds of decisions is is complicated. Me. Would they we. Blew it every day those who have taken from Austin such notes. And that the struggle is and he means it. We on making progress in these incredible and actually. Ours.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:24","description":"The latest news and biggest developments to keep you informed about the deadly pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70125755","title":"Coronavirus daily update: April 13, 2020","url":"/Health/video/coronavirus-daily-update-april-13-2020-70125755"}