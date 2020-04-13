Transcript for Coronavirus daily update: April 13, 2020

Okay. I I'm. Mitigation earlier you gonna save lives of obviously no one is gonna deny that. But what goes into those kinds of decisions is is complicated. Me. Would they we. Blew it every day those who have taken from Austin such notes. And that the struggle is and he means it. We on making progress in these incredible and actually. Ours.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.