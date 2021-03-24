-
Now Playing: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and asymptomatic infection
-
Now Playing: Colorado lawmaker: Mass shootings ‘can happen anywhere’
-
Now Playing: 10 killed in supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado
-
Now Playing: Getting stimulus checks to the homeless
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Gun violence surged in 2020 amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Tracking 2 major storms
-
Now Playing: Emergency crews search for missing firefighter
-
Now Playing: White House under fire, accused of not having a plan for border
-
Now Playing: Police uncover missed signals as they investigate Boulder shooting
-
Now Playing: Boulder police chief remembers slain officer
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: 10 killed in supermarket shooting in Colorado
-
Now Playing: March Madness during a pandemic
-
Now Playing: Local businesses ready for return of March Madness
-
Now Playing: Biden administration touts economic road to recovery
-
Now Playing: Students file lawsuit over fake college sting operation by ICE and DHS
-
Now Playing: Victims identified in deadly Colorado supermarket shooting
-
Now Playing: Pandemic’s devastating effect on the restaurant industry
-
Now Playing: First look inside the migrant crisis at the border