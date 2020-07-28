‘Data and science’ led FDA to revoke approval for drug promoted by president

More
“Public health emergencies shouldn’t be about politics,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.
3:49 | 07/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Data and science’ led FDA to revoke approval for drug promoted by president

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:49","description":"“Public health emergencies shouldn’t be about politics,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"72041119","title":"‘Data and science’ led FDA to revoke approval for drug promoted by president ","url":"/Health/video/data-science-led-fda-revoke-approval-drug-promoted-72041119"}