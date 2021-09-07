What to know about the delta COVID-19 variant

First detected in March, the delta variant is now the predominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
1:27 | 07/09/21

Millions of Americans are still unvaccinated. And I'm protect. And because of that other communities or risk her friends her arrest people living care runners race. This is an even bigger concern because of them don't career in. Please. Get back soon. It will protect you against the surging of the delta very.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

