Dr. Fauci on the fight against COVID-19

More
Dr. Anthony Fauci talks with ABC News’ Linsey Davis about the pandemic during the holidays, the newest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and vaccines currently being prepared.
10:48 | 12/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dr. Fauci on the fight against COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:48","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci talks with ABC News’ Linsey Davis about the pandemic during the holidays, the newest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and vaccines currently being prepared.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"74515969","title":"Dr. Fauci on the fight against COVID-19","url":"/Health/video/dr-fauci-fight-covid-19-74515969"}