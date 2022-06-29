Dr. Peter Hotez on the spread of monkeypox

ABC News’ Trevor Ault spoke to Baylor College of Medicine’s Dr. Peter Hotez about the chances of Americans contracting monkeypox, the trajectory of cases and the lack of vaccines against the disease.

