Hangover helper? Not really, study finds

More
A study of 90 people found that drinking beer before wine, compared with wine before beer, didn't affect hangovers.
0:24 | 02/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hangover helper? Not really, study finds
Some common wisdom about board in The Hague over have been. Finally put to the test some people have long insisted that drinking wine before beer into the clear and others say it's the other way around us fund new research finds. It doesn't matter the study found it doesn't make a difference what you drink first because. If you drink too much the scientists say you'll still get a hangover. That power stiffened time for the weekend I doubt we'll Kubiak.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60935106,"title":"Hangover helper? Not really, study finds","duration":"0:24","description":"A study of 90 people found that drinking beer before wine, compared with wine before beer, didn't affect hangovers.","url":"/Health/video/hangover-helper-study-finds-60935106","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.