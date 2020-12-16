Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Health care workers across the country receive COVID-19 vaccine
Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:04","description":"Health care workers across the country received the COVID-19 vaccine after the first batches were delivered to hospitals.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"74761210","title":"Health care workers across the country receive COVID-19 vaccine","url":"/Health/video/health-care-workers-country-receive-covid-19-vaccine-74761210"}