What is HIPAA?

More
HIPAA is a federal law that prevents some -- but not all -- of your personal health information from being shared without your consent.
0:54 | 08/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is HIPAA?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"HIPAA is a federal law that prevents some -- but not all -- of your personal health information from being shared without your consent.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"79273351","title":"What is HIPAA?","url":"/Health/video/hipaa--79273351"}