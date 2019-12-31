Nutrition labels changing in 2020

More
An FDA mandate on labeling will force large food manufacturers to include nutritional facts for contents of an entire package.
0:27 | 12/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nutrition labels changing in 2020
With the new year comes new nutrition labels mandated by the FDA starting New Year's today large food manufacturers will be required. To list two columns on their products one label will. List the nutritional facts related to a single serving and the other label will list the nutritional facts what the contents of the entire package. The FDA hopes the new label will help focus consumers' attention to the calories at percent daily value of nutrients that they are actually consuming.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"An FDA mandate on labeling will force large food manufacturers to include nutritional facts for contents of an entire package.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"68001928","title":"Nutrition labels changing in 2020","url":"/Health/video/nutrition-labels-changing-2020-68001928"}