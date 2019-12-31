Transcript for Nutrition labels changing in 2020

With the new year comes new nutrition labels mandated by the FDA starting New Year's today large food manufacturers will be required. To list two columns on their products one label will. List the nutritional facts related to a single serving and the other label will list the nutritional facts what the contents of the entire package. The FDA hopes the new label will help focus consumers' attention to the calories at percent daily value of nutrients that they are actually consuming.

