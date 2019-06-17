Transcript for Pillsbury flour recalled due to E. coli risk

Pillsbury recalled more than 4600 cases of its best bread flour. The fly how was distributed to ten states including new York New Jersey and Connecticut. It is recalled for possible E. Coli contamination in at this time there are no reports of anyone getting sick but be warned. The owner of Rego is recalling some of its jars of pasta sauces over the possibility the pasta. May contain fragments of plastic. This can America says it has no reports of injuries or complaints. The voluntary recall was launched out of an abundance of caution and says these sauces produced earlier this month were distributed nationally.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.