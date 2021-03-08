Transcript for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy calls NYC vaccine mandate ‘un-American’

President Biden is preparing to give remarks this afternoon on the push to increase vaccinations both in the US and around the world and ABC news analysis. A CDC data actually shows every state in the country has reported an increase. In the average number of first doses administered in the last three weeks and the national rate of Americans receiving their first dose. Is up by more than 73%. For more in this I'd like to bring in infectious diseases specialist at South Shore health doctor Simone Wilde's an ABC news political director Rick Klein. Thank you both for being here Rick let's start with you. What do we expect to hear from president Biden later today. Well what I'm struck by how the White House is trying to couch this now it's the responsibility of state and local authorities to to try to partake of the options that are out there black and frankly gets cents a weariness at the White House and continuing to say get the vaccine get the vaccine they're frustrated by the the failures of of local leaders and in calling out some Republican leaders in particular have been slow off the blocks. And I think tellingly the White House continued to rule out the idea shut down trying to say that he's still something new that is more a regional problem that a national problem. Despite the headlines that have been flowing now from for some time so they're trying to get whatever information they cannot resource they can. To the right people somewhat heartened by the reported uptick in vaccinations and certain regions of the country but. A palpable sense of frustration that we are where we are less than a month after July 4 in that time that the president said we have a summer of celebration it certainly doesn't feel like that today. And actor while 70% of US adults now have at least one dose of the cove a nineteen vaccine but at the same time this. ABC news analysis shows 91% of Americans are living in a community. With high or substantial transition so. Where does the US stand overall in this fight against Covert nineteen. Greg question I will need that we meet significant progress Aaron. Wit Kobe in nineteen compared when he started this in months ago we still have a long way to go especially. In the back I decided that they're not when it. I think we didn't really change. This we can encourage those who need to get taxing needed to do it is because we impact the delta air right now and how about it my all states. Cross the country. And Rick it was only a few months ago that the CDC said that people who are fully vaccinated against Kobe nineteen. Could actually resume activities without wearing masks or physical distancing. And now all they reversed that almost entirely. And just on July 4 Biden was celebrating quote unquote independence from the virus so how Americans reacting now do you think to vote the CDC and to president Biden's change. In messaging. I think there's a lot of confusion a lot of confusion is warranted now the disease is confusing and obviously the delta very poses a new and significant threat but. A bye this by the same by the same calculation DP guidance that was provided to do vaccinated Americans that they could. Could not the would not have to Wear masks it was actually a useful piece of information coming from Iraq but some people thought it was coming actually too late. And what we've heard from some elected officials on the Republican side is. Did it this kind of mixed messaging that doubt that might discourage vaccinations to people don't see that as a ticket to to freedom. That said the breakthrough in the infections are a new twist and to see. Even senator Lindsey Graham the latest of the person to say that he was vaccinated and still October 19 we're seeing reports of it scattered across the country even if it is relatively unusual it is happening and of course. At doesn't protect against transmission for people that are unvaccinated. Children or people with a with preexisting conditions are or other kind of objections to it. To getting the vaccine so. I eat this is a tough spot politically because the country is not in a place where it wants to go back and and I think that that recognition is there at the White House when they rule out. Shop further shut down solved if there is a potential conflict there with the science the president sale all the science but. I'll we've seen the science shift we've seen the signs adjusted we've seen indeed even this kind of guidance provided to Americans it's confusing at times in his case it's gone backwards. The doctor -- according to HHS data nearly 56000 patients are currently hospitalized with code nineteen across the country. As the highest number since February so how bad should we expect this to get and how quickly can a boost in vaccination rates help that. Well you know act. As you sat across the country we're seeing increasing case says and I must say at this stage that have the lowest vaccination rates are where he goes on our hardest hit you know aren't and taxes just to name a deal. You know we anticipate that we need to get rate cases are the ones that you know require hospitalization. Needs an event later on needed group. And again and card. Singing it I am hoping and an student week's where are hoping that. Oh you look at the data on May seem hates it started to. Unloading you'll guy that he's he has said. Guards him asking indoor soccer in the next week and our lack. And Rick back to the politics House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. They're tweeting now saying that republics in Republicans have been warning against vaccine passports for mines leave it to. New York Democrats to lead such a blatant abuse of power. Vaccine passports are un American period Republicans will oppose any attempt to expand such a disasters. Policy. What's your reaction to this. Well when though the White House asked about this in from the president did the president's positions that they will not be vaccine passports of leaving it to. I ask localities cities and towns also private businesses. To set their own regulations there are several states that have banned the idea Texas and Florida for instance. Have dandy idea even asking about vaccination status suffer many public institutions so this is a major culture clash that's developing. I and of course it does come up against the science you can understand why people. A mite -- and make a decision based on where they live right now to require. Vaccination or proof of vaccination to partake of certain services to engage in public activities in certain ways. It does not sit well with a good portion of the country that's where re stand similar to that the hesitancy we've seen around. A masks early on around vaccines in some cases I and in this case is the in this case the idea of having to show status. He's a cultural touchstone and it's something that Republicans view as a powerful message that they can push forward. On in in the White House I think he's wary of it and that's why they're trying to keep a little but it warms link between themselves. And cities like New York that are moving that direction. Our political directorate client house of doctors wild thank you both so much.

