Transcript for Sleep loss can make people more isolated and lonely: Study

Most of us are aware that a good night's sleep can help us lose weight become energized and improve our memory. They did you know that sleet can also improve your social life a new study out of the University of California Berkeley in the journal nature communications found that people felt loan earlier and less inclined to engage with others. When they hadn't slapped. In other words the less sleep you get the last time you wanna spend with other people and the more lonely you feel. Experts also found that they call contagion here as well rested people who spend time with those sleep deprived seemed to catch the loneliness. And wanted to interact less with the person who did think enough sleep. National surveys have shown that nearly half of Americans sometimes feel lonely are left out. Experts hope these results will help us get more sleep and more social interaction good sleep seems a plus in another way. Not only will help you become healthier better looking and more alert but you may also find yourself happier with more friends with this medical minute I'm Marla signs ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.