Transcript for Supreme Court to hear case on Obamacare

This morning obamacare is hanging in the balance as krona virus cases surge across the country. The Supreme Court today we'll hear arguments on the Affordable Care Act from the Trumba administration. Asking the justices to invalidate. The entire law. It's done me a lot of good in and honestly I wouldn't have known where to turn. I am or where to sign up for ensuring. 21 million Americans will lose health insurers nationwide at the laws struck down. And protectors for 54 million people with preexisting conditions could also be eliminated. Veronica Valdez a mother of five is watching the case closely after rolling in obamacare which you. Lost her job. Packing also hanging there read up not having insurance the court up told the Affordable Care Act in two previous cases but now there's a greater conservative majority on the bench or for president from appointed three justices the law's challengers including eighteen states led by Texas are urging the court ruled that Obama cares individual mandate. Which requires nearly all Americans to get health insurance or pay a tax is unconstitutional. The drug administration has not revealed a replacement for the law. If it's overturned we have reached a very dangerous phase in in the pandemic the case comes several states report their highest number of daily corona virus cases. Governors in California new York and other states are now in team and new restrictions we have one last chance to stop a second way. But some optimism this morning buys or has announces vaccine appears to be 90% effective. If approved Pfizer expects to produce enough vaccines the cover about 25 million people around the world with the first vaccines potentially available in mid December. And more could be on the way according to doctor Anthony county. The other good news and wolf that's important is that the type of vaccine that it is an MR NA vaccine that I discuss with you in the past. That is not the only company that has it is another company. More Daryn which has a vaccine very similar if not identical to this their results will be coming out soon. Pfizer is dismissing claims that the company delayed the announcement president from tweeting that riser and the others would only announce a vaccine after the election. Because they didn't have the cursor doable for. They were not working with the election as a timeline yet control is in the sorry solar signs shall endure. I was predicting but these were Cochran again before already Cochran a week later in the meantime doctor felt she is telling Americans. To hang on help is on the way. With a vaccine we need to hang on. Double downed and we can blunt these surges that was seeing it's possible to do and we will be able to do it we just need to do would. Put the effort in and just hang in their. Ass for the Obama care arguments that the Supreme Court today a ruling is not expected until June.

