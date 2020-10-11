-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: Obamacare in the balance before the Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: This turkey snack board will have you trotting right into Thanksgiving season
-
Now Playing: What do the results of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial mean?
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: Pfizer announces late-stage trials showed its vaccine likely effective
-
Now Playing: Pfizer reveals potential vaccine breakthrough amid presidential transition
-
Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - Defense Secretary Mark Esper out
-
Now Playing: US COVID-19 emergency
-
Now Playing: US breaking COVID-19 transmission records
-
Now Playing: Tips for avoiding unnecessary stress eating
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden speaks on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Pfizer says there are 'no safety concerns' about its vaccine
-
Now Playing: Utah governor issues mask mandate
-
Now Playing: Black moms may face more challenges than white moms in childbirth
-
Now Playing: At least a dozen states report record hospitalizations due to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, November 6, 2020