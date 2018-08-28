Transcript for As teens turn to cosmetic surgery, study outlines new age-appropriate guidelines

Hero of cell fees and a culture obsessed with social media a large number of teenagers are undergoing cosmetic procedures. But despite their growing popularity. Little is known about the safety and up. Of these procedures in teens. When a new study researchers looked at the results for a variety of cosmetic procedures among teens. They created a set of recommendations based on those outcomes. And their knowledge of where and different parts of the body are done developing most notable of the recommendations are specific each considerations. Nose jobs for example should wait until at least ages fifteen to seventeen in girls. And sixteen to eighteen in bullies breast augmentation on the other hand should not be performed in teens under eighteen. Bottom line it appears. Procedures should be performed only when age appropriate. Would this medical minute I'm Melissa that your ABC needs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.