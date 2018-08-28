As teens turn to cosmetic surgery, study outlines new age-appropriate guidelines

More
The study found that teenage girls should be at least 15 to 17 years old before getting cosmetic rhinoplasty (nose surgery).
1:01 | 08/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for As teens turn to cosmetic surgery, study outlines new age-appropriate guidelines
Hero of cell fees and a culture obsessed with social media a large number of teenagers are undergoing cosmetic procedures. But despite their growing popularity. Little is known about the safety and up. Of these procedures in teens. When a new study researchers looked at the results for a variety of cosmetic procedures among teens. They created a set of recommendations based on those outcomes. And their knowledge of where and different parts of the body are done developing most notable of the recommendations are specific each considerations. Nose jobs for example should wait until at least ages fifteen to seventeen in girls. And sixteen to eighteen in bullies breast augmentation on the other hand should not be performed in teens under eighteen. Bottom line it appears. Procedures should be performed only when age appropriate. Would this medical minute I'm Melissa that your ABC needs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57456629,"title":"As teens turn to cosmetic surgery, study outlines new age-appropriate guidelines","duration":"1:01","description":"The study found that teenage girls should be at least 15 to 17 years old before getting cosmetic rhinoplasty (nose surgery).","url":"/Health/video/teens-turn-cosmetic-surgery-study-outlines-age-guidelines-57456629","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.