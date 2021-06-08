Transcript for Texas hospitals face staffing shortages as nurses say they’re burned out

The pandemic now have of the US population is now fully vaccinated but doctors say. It's still not enough Florida is leading the country in hospitalizations right now is hospitals in Texas face staffing shortages due to burn out. Our Marcus Moore is in Dallas at Parkland hospital. With more markers you've been. Hopscotching all throughout the country. So let's just start off by talking about the staffing shortages at hospitals there what are you hearing from people that you've spoken to so far and I know that you've just. Got into the area so it's a working story. Yeah absolutely Keira but it but it's it's a story that certainly is affecting our hospitals not only here in Texas but he Louisiana. And and across the country in particular interest to particular the south. Where a number of states the vaccination rates have been far lower than what we've seen in other states in in of the region so that is the the atmosphere or the theater were all of this is happening and in the midst of it. There is a nursing shortage not only here at the hospitals in Texas but also in Louisiana and that's something that's been. Occurring for quite some time and you already mentioned that. A part of that shortage is due to though the nurses being all overworked. And a sense and exhausted and tired. And they simply can't keep going and then you also have situations where. The medical staff have been have fallen ill themselves with with coal bed or other illnesses so it's created this perfect storm you have case is on the rise you have this pandemic. And yet another wave. And not enough people. To meet the challenge and what that has created as a situation where a number of nurses are working overtime here and that's one of the things that we have heard. From the nurses and doctors here that. For the past year and a half it has been all hands on deck and they have been meeting that challenge. But here they are once again faced with. This pandemic. That again at this point in many parts of the country we're showing no signs are showing no signs of slowing. So mark is what to health care workers say that they need you know in some states there they're. Saying they'll give bonus add checks to. More nurses if they come in and work at a hospital. When what are you seeing as as efforts to just combat the exhaustion. And and also the stress in the anxiety. Well even if it's interesting you bring up the compensation because as it stands right now and in terms of a nursing market. A lot of hospitals are having trouble. Keeping nurses because there's the traveling nurse option which. Is incredibly lucrative right now nurses who are paid to go to hospitals that are understaffed. To help meet the needs there and it has left hospitals. And in a number of cities left well short staffed. Without people to be their full time so all but even with the potential for. A big payout if you will. Hub there are nurses who are saying they just didn't know a lot of money. Would keep them at the at the bad side just because of how stressful this has been. So when you get to that point where no amount of money could get them to stay what we have heard from nurses that I've met. Head nurses and doctors all of them in these past couple of weeks have said what they need people to do. Is to get vaccinated and if you're not going to get vaccinated for whatever reason to make sure you that we you Wear a mask because they have. Patient after patient coming into these hospitals suffering from coal bed that they have to try to treat. And and cure that's in addition. To all the other patients who come in with various medical issues or trauma from car accidents you name it builds things are still happening. So when you look at the cases. Kobe is day and the impact the delta very end and then as you mentioned there's all the other issues of patients coming into the ER like with car accidents and other. Problems you know how is this impacting the doctor's ability. To treat patients all patients. And. Well what has come down to Keira at a number of situations it is. Some people. As one doctor in Houston said unless you are at death's door you're likely gonna have to wait. To get treatment. And that does not lead the situation of the scenario than any medical provider. All wants to be an order order they want to put. A somebody who needs help in that situation either but that's the reality from what we are hearing from doctors here in Texas and in particular in Houston and Akira. Bob there was a situation we were talking about how kids have become ill. Our and we understand that of the eleven year old child had to be airlifted taken by helicopter. To a hospital a 150 miles away from Houston they went to temple. Because the trouble so critically ill. And there was no available bed space so that that is the impact that it's having and it's the reason why they are so emphatic. And I'm. L on a certain level desperate to get the message out. That people need to either get vaccinated. A Wear masks as they indoor yet another surge of covad ninety. And can be deadly domino effect Marcus Moore in a gonna have much more forest on world news tonight appreciate your Marcus thank you.

