‘For trans people, it's safety and security.’: Mia on gender affirming surgeries

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth explores the barriers transgender people face in order to get gender affirming surgeries which are deemed as medically necessary by the medical community.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live