Tuberculosis outbreak latest: what you need to know

Dr. Syra Madad, an epidemiologist and chief biopreparedness officer at NYC Heath and Hospitals, explains symptoms and how the bacterial infection spreads.

January 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live