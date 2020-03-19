Transcript for US looking at drugs already approved for other diseases to fight COVID-19

Let me tell you about a few things that we're currently working on. In this is a plan that was developed with that many people at this table are infectious disease. Experts on the task force. In the short term we're looking at drugs that are already approved for other indications. Severity approved as the president said for other diseases. As an example many Americans Everett studies and heard media reports about this drug corps claimed which is an anti malarial drug. It's already approved as the president said. For the treatment of malaria as well as an arthritis condition. That's a drug that the president has directed us to take a closer look at as to whether that an expanded use approach to that could be done. To actually see if that benefits patients and again we want to do that in the setting of a clinical trial a large pragmatic clinical trial. To actually gather that information and answer the question. That needs to be answered and asked and answered. Let me give you another example com there's a cross agency effort about something called convalescent plasma. This is a pretty exciting year and again this is something that we have given assistance to other countries with as this crisis has developed so FT he's been working for some time on this. If you've been exposed to current virus. And your better we don't have the virus from your blood. We could collect the blood now this is a possible treatment this is not a proven treatment just want to emphasize that collect the blood. Concentrate that should have the ability once it's. Pathogen free that is virus free be able to give that to other patients anything you thought violence the immune response could potentially provide a benefit to patients. It's another thing that we're looking in. Over the next couple weeks we'll have more information that we're really pushing hard to try to accelerate that. That's in this that are more meetings short term and nano be a bridge to other therapies that will take us three to six months to develop. And this is a continuous process there is no beginning and end to each of this this is known for pushing this through. The other great thing about the great and innovators America's some of them tell us it's taken us years and years to develop therapies. They're looking at pushing that to the months period of time. And we're trying to provide in the Rex regulatory flexibility but seemed time to scientific oversight to make sure that gets done in the best way possible for the American people. The president in mentioned that there is a vaccine trial. Currently being performed to phase one trials which the earlier study. Think it's done we expect that to take twelve months to get depletion to actually a time we could approve the vaccine. But that's these are all things to bridge to the prevention part of this with the vaccine it's exciting work and the president is right. This is record time for the development. Of a vaccine and impressive. Public private partnership.

