US Surgeon General on proposed label to warn of health risks involving alcohol

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with the U.S. surgeon general about the health risks connecting alcohol and cancer as well as possible warnings on alcohol labels that may be put in place.

January 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live