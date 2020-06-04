Transcript for Ventec Life Systems and GM join forces to reverse the ventilator shortage during the coronavirus pandemic

With the number of corona virus cases biking here in the US medical experts expect a ventilator shortage as hospitals become increasingly overwhelmed. My patients sickened with the virus recently Ben tech light systems and General Motors combined forces. Seeking to change that and joining us now is the Chief Executive Officer of then tech life systems. Chris Kai pulled Chris thanks so much for being with us this afternoon we really appreciated and for those who aren't familiar talk about why he's been a leaders are so difficult to make and why they are in such sorts of short supply right now. He's been written on them and that's essentially what you're an alternative. Pop some. Regional maintenance equipment and replacement you land you so easily it. Just naturally. And and change that we are based on the needs it won't do it. Although Kubrick nineteen patients all that you extreme ends. What people witnessed it. So elation isn't just a poem it's replacing the pre existence from being the mutants and should. And that's really a science that takes years of the blow. But it really afternoon monitors. Really accurate. Pumps that can deliver. There are there so there's winning and then there's an art and others in terms of beauty to the extent it's the and for a couldn T patient who's on the ventilator or intense ten days or longer. Trixie and then later but still degree they're prepared ourselves well it's critical so they're like it's. Expectancy opens and I truly is a matter of life or death and we mentioned your partnering with GM to increase that panel later production but explain how a car manufacturer. Is helping make ventilator so. We know our lives we got a niece Lisa Kubrick nineteen. We tend to think about production in the hundreds of ballots General Motors thinks about the action in the New Orleans but had an incredible expertise and you can actually. It's a partnership as a woman that's about stealing. A very precise device in the very different when it. Now outside the box thinking it's exactly what green need right now. To me and and we'll get back to you. Nan we've heard about just how high this demand is so you were talking numbers there do you have an idea of just how many then a leaders. You'll be able to turn out in a period of time. Longer than under this month two dollars and some. Initial plan to get to 2000 plus units month. Enough with the capability to wrap up the minute it necessary and we think we don't hear you but with the capabilities in General Motors each and asked the channel. While we know that so many families are so grateful for your increased efforts trying to make this happen for people who depend on these machines to live. Chris stifle CEO and then tech life systems. Thank you so much for being with us today. Thank you.

