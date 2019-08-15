23 injured after plane collides with birds

More
A passenger jet made an emergency landing in a field outside one of Moscow's airports after colliding with a flock of birds, injuring at least 23 people, Russian officials say.
1:18 | 08/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 23 injured after plane collides with birds
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:18","description":"A passenger jet made an emergency landing in a field outside one of Moscow's airports after colliding with a flock of birds, injuring at least 23 people, Russian officials say.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64987377","title":"23 injured after plane collides with birds","url":"/International/video/23-injured-plane-collides-birds-64987377"}